Watch This C4 Corvette Get Its First Wash in 25 Years

There will always be something fascinating about barn find cars. While sometimes the patina that comes from years of neglect can tell a distinct tale, there is a point where miscare becomes vehicular torture. This 1984 Chevrolet Corvette has had more than its fill over the years, having been abandoned in a car port by its owner for some 25 years. Thanks to YouTuber Stauffer Garage, we have a chance to watch this C4 Corvette return to a semblance of Radwood era glory.



After the C3 Corvette trudged on for 14 long years during the height of the Malaise Era, the C4 generation would arrive for 1984. The sports car utilized an entirely new chassis, and came with thoroughly modern styling to match. Under the hood sat a 5.7-liter L83 V-8 engine, which had initially arrived for the 1982 model year. Thanks to the Cross-Fire throttle body injection system, the V-8 was good for 205 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque. Not impressive by modern standards, but a real improvement over the 190 hp and 280 lb-ft provided by its predecessor. While the reason for the car being parked isn’t shared in the video, this injection system has been known to give owners fits in modern times. This particular Corvette also came equipped with the Doug Nash 4+3 four-speed manual gearbox. Other than a set of Ferrari-esque five-spoke wheels, the car looks to be largely stock under all of that grime.

The detailing process of this Corvette begins with a vacuum to remove excess leaves and debris build up from the fiberglass bodywork. Things clean up rather quickly under the hood, with the degreaser treatment doing a great job of highlighting the fancy intake runners. From there, the Corvette is treated to its first pass of the pressure washer, which knocks some of the grime off of the surface. At this point it becomes clear that the paint on this particular car has seen some better days, with loads of swirl marks and clear coat issues. Regardless, the car is treated to a foam cannon and clay bar combo, which helps it look as presentable as possible.

Things are different inside, where Stauffer Garage insists the smell was quite intense. There’s plenty of evidence of rodents living in the car, ranging from droppings to full blown skeletal remains. Not the sort of stuff you want to find in your sports car. Pulling out the carpets for a deep clean is a good start, but a replacement set might be worth the investment. The rest of the oh-so Eighties interior cleans up pretty nicely, complete with all of its switches and hard controls. The initial transformation really speaks for itself, and hopefully this car doesn't have to wait another 25 years to be enjoyed again.

