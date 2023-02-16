WATCH: California catalytic converter theft victim who ran over suspect not facing homicide charges

Video from AV NEWS CREW provided to Fox News Digital shows the moment California authorities responded to a Feb. 11 catalytic converter theft incident that resulted in a homicide after the victim ran over the suspect.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said a woman sleeping in her Ford 4x4 Excursion in a Target parking lot in Palmdale awoke to the sound of someone sawing off her catalytic converter.

The woman then started her vehicle and put it in reverse, at which point she felt a "bump" and immediately stopped her vehicle, locked her doors and called 911 for assistance, LASD told Fox NEws Digital.

A smaller vehicle had parked right next to hers contained three other suspects described as two Hispanic women and one Hispanic male sitting inside while the fourth — later identified as 42-year-old Alfredo Ramos — was beneath her car, allegedly attempting to steal the converter.

Victim vehicle in Palmdale, California, catalytic converter theft incident.

The woman had not made it completely out of her parking spot by the time she stopped and called police, according to the sheriff's department.

Two of the three other suspects in the vehicle next to hers ran to a Best Buy near the Target parking lot and called 911 from there.

LASD deputy detains a woman at the scene of a catalytic converter theft incident-turned homicide on Feb. 11 in Palmdale, California.

Authorities responded to the scene around 8 p.m., detained the three remaining suspects in the smaller vehicle and transported Ramos to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators also spoke with the victim, who did not know the four suspects, at the scene to get her account of events.

LASD plans to present the case as a justifiable homicide to the district attorney's office and is suggesting official charges of conspiracy to commit grand theft auto against the three surviving suspects.

No charges have been filed against the victim at this time. The DA's office will ultimately determine charges, if any, should be filed against all involved parties, according to the sheriff's office.

Catalytic converter thefts are rising across the United States. The street value of a catalytic converter containing precious metals ranges from about $200 to $1,000, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities recommend adding identifiable etchings or stickers to catalytic converters to help catch suspects and potentially stop them from stealing the converters.