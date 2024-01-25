Watch: California quake startles adorable kittens snoozing in bedroom

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit southern California on Wednesday night near San Bernardino, rudely shaking awake two kittens sleeping in a bedroom, video shows.

FOX 11 Los Angeles news station shared the video on air after the quake hit at 7:43 p.m. about 2 miles southwest of San Bernardino, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It is the latest in a series of similar quakes that have struck the region this month. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 hit the Los Angeles area on New Year’s Day.