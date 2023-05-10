WATCH: Calm, Warm Weather For Rest of Workweek
Just two years ago, several of California's reservoirs looked like they were on their last legs, but after dozens of atmospheric river storms pummeled the state with heavy rain and mountain snow measured in dozens of feet, the state's reservoirs have made a dramatic turnaround.
During our FOX 26 live stream of severe weather coverage, our cameras caught a jeep that managed to get stuck in the heavy flood waters.
There is unusually high confidence in an El Niño for this point in the year, says a North Carolina state climatologist.
FEMA paid 42,871 flood-related claims made in seven Florida counties after Hurricane Ian. Total has exceeded $3.6 billion.
El Niño and La Niña greatly affect weather conditions worldwide. The last El Niño was in 2018-2019.
An intense heat wave impacting much of East and Southeast Asia continues to set records and spread sweltering misery. Vietnam documented its two hottest temperatures in the country’s recorded weather history on Saturday and Sunday. Elsewhere in the region, there was little relief.
Geomagnetic activity could make the aurora visible in parts of Michigan, Maine, New York, Wisconsin and Washington state on Wednesday. The lights may also be seen in Alaska and parts of Canada.
Mother's Day weekend could bring record-high, early-season temperatures to the Willamette Valley, presenting numerous safety concerns.
When is Arizona monsoon season? It starts in June and continues through September, brings rain and relief from the high temperatures of the desert.
Historic Western snow had so many who suffered through drought for years celebrating. But the snowpack, which acts as a frozen reservoir, is melting and not going exactly where water managers need it.
Damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and even tornadoes are possible as severe storms shift eastward.
Severe thunderstorms will threaten dangerous winds, hail, and flooding, with a slight chance for tornadoes as severe storms move across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley over the next few days.
Travis Marvin spotted a landspout over farmland in Delphi, Indiana, on Monday evening. After the National Weather Service received a report of the twister, meteorologists issued a Tornado Warning for the area.
Severe storms tore across the Midwest on Sunday and caused significant wind and hail damage in parts of central Iowa.
National Weather Service reports an EF0 tornado touched down on May 7 on Sugarloaf Road in Henderson County. Minor damage was reported.
It will be a stormy remainder of the week in Kansas City. Here’s when you can expect storms that will be capable of producing straight-line winds.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several Mississippi and Arkansas counties due to a potential failure at the Arkabutla Dam on the Coldwater River.
Nashville weather forecast: Severe storms will reach Middle Tennessee after 6 p.m. and be the strongest for northwest cities like Clarksville.
The seven disasters are the second most on record for the first four months of the year, even adjusted for inflation, NOAA said.
One attendee said some concertgoers threw up and passed out after standing in close quarters for hours while waiting for severe weather to clear.