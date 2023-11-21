Watch: CCTV shows Hamas gunman executing festival-goer at point-blank range

Israel on Monday released security camera footage from the Oct 7 attack that shows Hamas gunmen chase people from an outdoor music festival, with one seen shooting a woman dead at point-blank range.

Israel is seeking to fend off international criticism for its response to the Hamas rampage, which led to a devastating war in Gaza. Despite mounting calls for a ceasefire, Israel has said it will push on with its campaign until the terrorist group is eradicated.

“This is a war between good and evil,” said a post shared on social media with the video footage by an account linked to Israel’s foreign ministry.

The video shows people running from Hamas gunmen as they try to escape a festival near the border that turned into a massacre.

At the end of the video, in the background, one of the women being chased squats on the ground, a gunman next to her. Moments later, the gunman raises his rifle and fires from close range at the woman, who falls over.

The video has no audio, but a cloud of dust rises from the ground as he pulls the trigger.

The woman was not identified by name.

CCTV footage of two women being chased by a Hamas gunman - SOUTH FIRST RESPONDERS

The next shot in the security camera footage shows the Hamas terrorist behind chasing the two women - SOUTH FIRST RESPONDERS

Reuters verified the location of the footage, near Kibbutz Alumim, by the road layout, trees and a nearby building that matched the satellite imagery of the area.

Pressure is mounting on Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, where the Hamas-run government says at least 13,300 people have been killed, including at least 5,600 children.

Video shows a Hamas gunman pursuing people at the outdoor festival - SOUTH FIRST RESPONDERS

Israeli officials say they are intent on keeping focus on the killing by Hamas of some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the capture of 240 others during the deadliest day in Israel’s 75-year-old history.

There has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments and many citizens over the Hamas attacks, but the seige of Gaza has also prompted anger.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.