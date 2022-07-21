WATCH: Central Florida kidnapper arrested after fleeing deputies, using hostage as human shield

Several cameras captured law enforcement pursuing an Osceola County kidnapping suspect last month.

The two women who were taken hostage survived the incident, but the new video from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office shows the danger they experienced.

In the video, law enforcement can be heard telling the suspect to open his car door then tell the suspect to put his hands up. Instead, he fled with a hostage.

See a clip of the scene below:

The harrowing pursuit happened on June 25, which ended with a deputy-involved shooting in southern Brevard County.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Curtis Kimbrough took two women hostage, shooting one of them. The injured victim managed to escape the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators said Kimbrough used the second victim as a human shield while holding a gun to her head.

After an exchange of gunfire between Kimbrough, the Indian River County and Brevard County sheriff’s offices and the Sebastian Police Department, the suspect was fatally wounded and the hostage was rescued.

