Watch as chair flies from pickup, directly into windshield of a Vermont State Trooper

A Vermont State Trooper narrowly escaped being hit with a flying chaise lounge chair, after it was lifted by high winds and sent sailing through interstate traffic.

It happened Thursday, April 21, and dash cam video shows Trooper Dylan LaMere had only a one second warning before impact.

“An unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck headed south on I-89 in South Burlington and smashed into a Vermont State Police cruiser,” state police said in a news release.

“Luckily, no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage.”

LaMere was forced off the road by the collision, which left multiple cracks in the windshield, the video shows.

The pickup driver, who was not identified, was issued a ticket for traveling with an unsecured load, officials said.

“This is a good reminder that Vermont law requires loads in motor vehicles to be properly secured at all times for the safety of everyone,“ the department wrote.

The video had been viewed more than 75,000 times within four hours of being posted on Facebook, and racked up 2,000 reactions and comments.

“Of all he vehicles on the road, it had to hit a police cruiser,” one woman wrote.

“I know right, what are the odds?” another said.

