WATCH: Chandler Starks football video that made ESPN when he was an 8th-grader

Associated Press

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Jordan Poole added 22 and the Golden State Warriors held off the Sacramento Kings 109-90 on Sunday night. Nemanja Bjelica had season highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with his six assists in the Warriors’ second straight win — something they hadn’t done since early March. “We’re playing for seeding at this point and we really want to get as high as we can in the standings,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.