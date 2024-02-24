SEE moment man is catapulted from car during chase, and what happens next

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect driver in a Sunday evening police chase near Great Northern Mall was thrown several feet into the air when his car crashed and rolled over.

The driver’s 1-year-old baby, who was in the back seat, appeared to be uninjured, according to a Monday news release from North Olmsted Police Department.

Police officers just before 5:30 p.m. tried to stop Antoine L. Lindsey, 30, of Cleveland, for license plate and brake light violations on Brookpark Road near the mall.

But the driver continued east on Brookpark Road. Police dashboard camera video shows an officer deploy stop sticks. The driver lost control just before Clague road, where his vehicle crashed and flipped, according to the release. The video shows the man being ejected from the car and sent airborne.

Officers who were right behind the suspect then surrounded him, one of them with a firearm drawn.

Lindsey then told police the 1-year-old child was in the back seat. They found the baby was secured in a car seat and “did not appear injured,” but was transported to a hospital as a precaution, according to the release.

Lindsey was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lindsey’s license was suspended and he was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm, according to the release.

Lindsey is expected to be charged with failure to comply with police, having weapons while under disability and endangering children, according to the release.

