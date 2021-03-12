Watch Chick-fil-A customer use truck door to lay out suspect running from Texas cops

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A customer in the drive-thru of a Chick-fil-A helped Texas cops catch a suspect while waiting for his chicken sandwich, police say.

The customer spotted a man running from officers in Jacksonville on Wednesday and quickly swung open the door of the truck, video shows. The door knocked over the man — sending him stumbling to the ground — and an officer jumped on him.

But the customer wasn’t finished helping. When the officer lost what appears to be a stun gun or firearm, he quickly exited his truck and removed it out of the suspect’s reach.

Before the chase, officers had attempted to stop the man in a stolen vehicle, police say.

“The suspect was quickly apprehended after the “HANGRY” (but helpful) citizen reminded the suspect as to why you should never run from the police,” Jacksonville police posted on Facebook.

Jacksonville is about 100 miles southeast of the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

