Watch the chilling trailer for the final chapter of Surviving R. Kelly

Lifetime has released the trailer for the final installment of the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicles the sexual abuse and assault allegations leveled against disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex offender R. Kelly.

Part 3 of the Peabody Award-winning project, titled The Final Chapter, will return Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT for a two-night event and conclude with the singer-songwriter, full name Robert Sylvester Kelly, facing multiple federal and state trials, leading to his conviction on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to those charges in June.

Night 1 will follow the court testimony of Azriel Clary, one of Kelly's exes and fiercest defenders, who revealed that she lied when she publicly defended Kelly during an interview with Gayle King in 2019.

Clary, who has also accused Kelly of abuse, maintained that he "coached" his girlfriends on what to say to the public. Clary's family will detail the intimidation tactics used against them in the episode, which will also detail the gun threat at a premiere screening of the docuseries in 2018.

Night 2 will focus on Jane Doe #1 and several John Does, who take the stand as new survivors emerge, as well as victim impact statements leading up to the verdict.

R. Kelly

Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images R. Kelly appearing in court in Chicago

A fixture in R&B during the 1990s and 2000s with hit singles like "Ignition" and "I Believe I Can Fly," Kelly dogged allegations of sexual assault and abuse of minors throughout much of his career until his conviction this past summer. He was previously acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Kelly faces further sentencing in February 2023 for counts of child pornography and enticing a minor. He recently made headlines for the release of a new album, I Admit It, last week, but his attorneys said it was an unauthorized release.

Watch the trailer for the final chapter of Surviving R. Kelly above.

Story continues

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: