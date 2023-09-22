Watch: Chinese boss chews on bar of soap to prove how natural his company's product is

[Source]

The boss of a popular Chinese soap brand sent local social media abuzz after he was filmed taking a couple of bites out of a bar of soap to demonstrate how natural his company's products are.

Soap-eating stunt: Hongwei Chairman Qide Xi bit into a bar of soap during a live broadcast on Tuesday in a bid to prove that the product is entirely natural and safe to use. He claimed that the soap, made from animal fats like beef and sheep tallow, can break down body fat and oils without any adverse effects.

"There are no harmful substances inside," he confidently declared before taking a bite.

"Oh, this is tough to chew," he remarked before taking another bite and then washing it all down with water.

Online reactions: Following the soap-eating spectacle, several netizens took to social media to share their opinions.

One humorously inquired, "Does it create bubbles in your stomach?" Others cautioned against turning marketing into a spectacle.

One user even challenged the head of Shanghai Sulfur Soap, another Chinese brand, to eat a bar of their company's soap, to which they responded, 'Sorry, our soap contains sulfur.'"

About the company: For years, Hongwei, which was established in 1952, has emphasized the production of products with "zero petrochemical additives." The company proudly asserts that all its products' ingredients are sourced from edible materials, aligning with its commitment to naturalness and purity.

Billionaire Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion