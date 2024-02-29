WATCH: Chopper video shows destruction left by tornado that traveled nearly 19 miles

Helicopter video shows the path of destruction left by a tornado that hit Clark and Madison Counties Wednesday.

The video taken by Ohio State Highway Patrol’s helicopter shows several barns flattened by the tornado, as well as roofs ripped off homes and debris thrown across yards.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Springfield, Clark County, then turned into an EF1 tornado as it moved toward Madison County.

A meteorologist with the NWS confirmed to News Center 7′s John Bedell that the tornado traveled around 19 miles.

The tornado touched down south of Shawnee High School on Selma Pike where several trees were snapped, the NWS said.

The tornado then strengthened and broadened as it moved east-northeast eventually reaching EF2 intensity along Ridge Road near Highway 41 where three homes had complete roof loss.

Damage then continued for around 10 miles continuing into Madison County.

The tornado’s maximum wind speed was 120 miles per hour and its maximum path width was 500 yards.

Three people were injured during the storm, but no injuries were serious.

We will continue to follow this story.







