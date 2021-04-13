  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Watch Chrissy Teigen and John Legend crash her mom's cooking segment

Scott Stump
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen's cooking lesson on TODAY got crashed by a pair of familiar faces on Tuesday.

Chrissy Teigen popped up in a bath towel and husband John Legend also made a quick cameo as Chrissy's mother was demonstrating how to make stir-fried spaghetti with Thai chili paste.

"We are so excited for mom," Chrissy said. "We can't hear anything, but we're excited for her. I saw Carson (Daly) and I just wanted to say hi to everybody."

Chrissy later jumped back into the segment to fix her mother's hair. Pepper took it all in stride, considering it's par for the course in the Teigen household. Pepper lives in Beverly Hills with her daughter and son-in-lawas well as her two grandchildren, Luna and Miles.

"She loves teasing and playing around with me," Pepper said about her daughter.

Pepper was celebrating the release of "The Pepper Thai Cookbook" on Tuesday by preparing one of her favorite meals. She shared that she got the nickname Pepper after moving from Thailand to Washington state in 1983, when she and Chrissy's father, Ron Teigen, ran a local tavern.

Courtesy Pepper Teigen
Courtesy Pepper Teigen

"I always make my own food, so spicy, so hot," she said. "My Thai name is kind of hard to pronounce so they gave me (the name) Pepper."

She was inspired to create her cookbook by her daughter, who is the author of a pair of cookbooks herself.

Pepper Teigen is celebrating the release of
Pepper Teigen is celebrating the release of

"I learned a lot from her, not from cooking, but how to do the cookbook because I had no idea of anything about it," she said.

The cookbook also contains a special dedication to her grandson, Jack, who died at 20 weeks when Chrissy Teigen experienced pregnancy loss last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Pepper Teigen (yes, Chrissy’s mom) just released her own cookbook

    In her book, Pepper Teigen shares traditional Thai and Thai-American recipes, many from Chrissy's childhood.

  • Chrissy Teigen is Giving Us Major Swimsuit Inspo in her Barbie-Pink One Piece

    And she promised her followers she didn't photoshop the photo.

  • See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Snaps of 'BFF' Daughter Luna and Son Miles on Vacation

    The family of four is enjoying some fun in the sun

  • Chrissy Teigen's mom, Pepper, makes stir-fried spaghetti with Thai chili jam

    Pepper Teigen makes her own Thai chili jam and uses it to spice up stir-fried spaghetti.

  • Why This Cathie Wood Stock Is a Buy

    Trimble is one of ARK Investment's biggest holdings, and it looks very attractive for long-term investors.

  • Christina Aguilera recalls body insecurity: 'I would never want to relive my 20s'

    Aguilera, 40, said she gained more confidence about her body and stopped comparing herself to others as she got older.

  • Stewart pushes bill to aid vets ill from burn pits

    Activist and comedian Jon Stewart joined U.S. veterans and lawmakers to push legislation to provide presumptive benefits to U.S. troops suffering respiratory and other illnesses, they claim after being exposed to toxic burn pits. (April 13)

  • Fauci warns of COVID-19 spread in youth sports — and parents call for better enforcement of virus protocols

    ‘Our poll suggests that parents will need further direction on whether, when and where their child should get tested.’

  • Out of pet food? Here’s how to have it delivered today

    Walmart's new pickup and delivery service brings vet-approved grub right to your car or doorstep.

  • Serena Williams Sets Docuseries, First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

    Serena Williams has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon, which includes a docuseries about her personal and professional life. “I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience,” Williams said. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager […]

  • It's H&M Haul Time—I Tried 17 Pieces and Would Buy These 9 Right Away

    I styled the best finds so you don't have to think about it.

  • Serena Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios

    Serena Williams has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court, the tennis star said Tuesday. Williams made the announcement during a conversation with actor Michael B. Jordan that was part of a charitable event organized by Vanity Fair magazine. The 39-year-old Williams, who ranks second all-time with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, said she hopes to “bring really special stories to film, and to people's homes.”

  • Grab agrees to world’s largest SPAC deal, $40 billion value

    Yahoo Finance’s, Akiko Fujita, Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland break down Grab Holdings’ record-setting SPAC merger.

  • Ellen DeGeneres' storied Beverly Hills mansion sells for $47 million

    Two years after paying $42.5 million for Adam Levine's Beverly Hills home, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have sold the place for $47 million.

  • Watch out Tesla. This new Mercedes-Benz ‘could be a game changer,’ says Deutsche Bank.

    The full-size luxury EQS sedan will launch on Thursday and could completely change the public perception of Mercedes, Deutsche Bank analysts said.

  • Biden offers prayer to family of slain Capitol officer

    William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force and father of two young children, died in a hospital after he was struck by the vehicle on April 2.His flag-draped casket sat in the middle of the rotunda surrounded by appropriately spaced rings of attendees, including members of Evans' family."My prayer for all of you is that a day will come when you have that memory and, I said, you smile before you bring a tear to your eyes," Biden said during the ceremony.

  • Erin Napier Opens Up About Being Pregnant While Filming: “Absolute Hardest Thing We’ve Ever Done”

    The HGTV star spoke with the network about having to film both "Home Town" and "Home Town Takeover" all while keeping her pregnancy a secret.

  • John Kerry travels to China for climate change talks

    John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy on climate change, is traveling to Shanghai, China and then on to South Korea for meetings on reducing emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, the State Department said. Why it matters: Kerry is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since Biden took office, and these talks come less than two weeks in advance of a virtual White House climate summit on April 22-23. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe background: China is the world's largest emitter, with the U.S. in second place. Kerry is trying to move China to establish a more stringent emissions target for the year 2030, which is considered crucial for limiting global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) as outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. The world is currently well off track when it comes to meeting that target. Instead, it's on course to warm by more than 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit). The consequences of such a temperature increase could be catastrophic, scientists have warned, including the loss of vital ecosystems such as coral reefs and the destabilization of polar ice sheets. The intrigue: The White House is expected to use the summit to secure more stringent emissions reduction commitments by the year 2030. A State Department spokesperson said Kerry's message for Beijing will be blunt. "We must insist Beijing do more to reduce emissions and help tackle the worldwide climate crisis. We cannot successfully address the climate challenge without significant additional action by China," the spokesperson said. "China represents almost 30 percent of global emissions, in addition to its carbon-intensive investments abroad." China has committed to peak its emissions before 2030, and reach carbon neutrality by 2060, but these targets would not be ambitious enough to meet the Paris agreement's target of holding the global temperature increase to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) by 2100, relative to preindustrial levels. Kerry has said he is aiming to keep the most ambitious target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees above preindustrial levels viable by getting countries to set targets that unleash innovation in the private sector. What to watch: Kerry will also meet with other senior Chinese government officials, the State Department said. Yes, but: The State Department is trying to keep expectations low, stating that Kerry's trip: "Is intended only to continue these important discussions." Of note: Kerry faces the difficult task of trying to separate the climate issue from the more contentious matters facing the U.S.-China relationship, from trade to its military buildup in the South China Sea. “The climate issue is a free-standing issue. It’s not for trade against the other critical differences that we have with China right now,” Kerry told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.What's next: The Biden administration is expected to release its more ambitious emissions reduction target during or just before next week's summit.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • KUWTK Sneak Peek: Khloé Kardashian Goes Hunting for Aliens with Tristan Thompson

    "I'm not playing basketball right now, so I can get some extra cardio being beside a beautiful woman like this. I'm going to jump at the opportunity," Tristan Thompson says about Khloé Kardashian

  • Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, police chief resign

    The pressure built Tuesday to fire the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed a 20-year-old Black man during an altercation after a traffic stop, a shooting authorities said was a tragic mistake but that family members of Daunte Wright and others pointed to as yet the latest example of a broken criminal justice system.