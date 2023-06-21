Watch a Classic Mechanic Fix a Ford Escort RS Turbo

Screenshot: Tyrell's Classic Workshop on YouTube

Iain Tyrell works on all the coolest stuff. The man behind Tyrell's Classic Workshop on YouTube has been a classic car mechanic forever, and has plenty of experience with rare metal. In his latest video, he works on a beautiful example of the Ford Escort RS Turbo.

The homologation-special Ford—not to be confused with the more valuable Escort RS Cosworth—was based on the third-generation Ford Escort. But it had improved power thanks to a

compound valve-angle hemispherical (CVH) engine, which featured a single overhead camshaft mounted in the cylinder head operating rockers on either side. The setup required extremely stiff valve springs, as Tyrell explains in the video, but allowed the 1.6-liter engine to produce 130 hp. Not much in today's world, but plenty quick for a compact car in 1984.

Unfortunately, that high-strung engine was known to have some serious failures. Tyrell mentions overheating issues warping the head, eventually causing full camshaft failure. As a result, though Ford built roughly 8600, there aren't many left. Few are this nice inside, too, as this example has had its wheels refurbished, its seat bolstering replaced, and a solid restoration throughout.

It comes in to Tyrell's shop with a misfire, and watching him tinker with the old, unique car is fantastic. The fix proves to be simple, but the full video is a delight, as you get to see him tune an engine the old fashioned way and enjoy the car on the open road.

