Watch Some Classics Go To The Car Crusher

The death rattles might be the worst part…

Watching classic cars get crushed might be something certain enthusiasts find to be a little too much, so this is your up-front warning. After all, some gearheads can stand to see any vehicle get destroyed, especially intentionally. While we feel that way about specific rides, nothing in this video makes us cry out in pain.

That said, the death rattles as these cars give way under the mighty pressure of that crusher can be quite haunting. Hearing metal, glass, and whatever else is left in these rides buckle and break for the final time isn’t horribly pleasant. We think they would make good sounds to play in your next Halloween haunted house.

In this video the classics aren’t worth a lot of money, so that might have something to do with the decision to crush them. The lineup is as follows: 1980 Ford F-150, 1991 Dodge Caravan, 1959 Buick Invicta, International Loadstar (unknown model year), and a 1990s Ford Tempo. If you can correctly identify the exact model years of those last two, well you might be balled up on the floor crying by the time this video is done.

It’s obvious some of these classic rides have deteriorated to the point that crushing them is the only option left. When the frame and chassis are rotted throughout, unless it’s a 1971 Hemi ‘Cuda there’s real no sense in trying to repair and save the things.

This is especially true with the Dodge Caravan. We squirm calling it a classic, even though 90s cars are in fact in that zone now (it’s over 30 years old after all), but the little people mover you might remember from soccer practices and such isn’t something people are dreaming of restoring and showing off.

