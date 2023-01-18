WATCH: Clayton County man admits to burglarizing a dead person’s home, living there for 3 weeks

A man was arrested after police caught him burglarizing the home of someone who had recently died.

On Saturday at 12:30 a.m., Clayton County police responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Woodview Drive in Morrow.

When officers arrived, officers found a broken glass door that allowed the suspect to enter the home through the garage.

Authorities said when officers gave commands to the suspect, he ran to the garage door, pulled it up and ran up the driveway. Officers followed him on foot.

Officers noted that the suspect was swinging a metal door jam, trying to hit them.

Eventually, officers tackled the suspect and brought him into custody.

According to the investigation, the homeowner had recently passed away. Officers said the home was completely ransacked.

The identity of the homeowner has not been released.

Police said the suspect, 37-year-old Ramon Gomez, admitted to being inside the home for three weeks and is currently homeless.

Gomez was charged with burglary, obstruction of law enforcement and simple battery.

