Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

This year's Budweiser Super Bowl ad, called "A Clydesdale's Journey," begins with one of the massive horses taking a nasty spill as it attempts to jump a barbed-wire fence.

A doctor wraps the horse's leg and looks with concern at its owner. The Clydesdale lies, defeated, in its stall, trying and failing to rise.

The doctor places a hand on the plaid-clad owner's arm in comfort.

The ad ends with the Clydesdale, now fully healed, galloping down a road accompanied by bracing electric guitar riffs and title cards that read, "In the home of the brave, down never means out."

Throughout the Clydesdale's recovery journey, his owner's dog is by the horse's side, offering moral support.

Several of the company's recent ads have celebrated the bond between dog and horse.

Budweiser's ad for Super Bowl XLVIII, entitled "Best Buds," featured a Clydesdale forming a friendship with a puppy. Its Super Bowl XLIX ad, "Lost Dog," featured the Clydesdales galloping out to save the pup from a ravenous wolf. For Super Bowl LII, the brewer served up 30 seconds of a Dalmatian's ears and jowls blowing in the wind as it rode atop a Clydesdale-drawn carriage.

According to CBS' Los Angeles affiliate, "Clydesdales became a part of the Budweiser story when back in 1933, August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus III decided to surprise their father, August A. Busch, Sr. with the gift of a six-horse Clydesdale hitch that harkened back to the old days of the traditional beer wagon."

