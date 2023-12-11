Watch: Commuter attacked by suspected XL Bully on train platform

Two dogs were seized by British Transport Police after a commuter was bitten in a suspected XL Bully attack on a train platform at London Stratford station.

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a man trying to get a large dog under control at the station before being thrown to the ground near to the platform edge as a train approached.

A woman with a second large dog then appeared to approach the man and take the dog’s collar to restrain the animal.

The animals were taken to a secure kennel after British Transport Police were called to the attack as the force continues to investigate the incident.

British Transport Police said in a statement: “Officers were alerted to a reported dog attack just after 4.30pm yesterday (Dec 10) at Stratford station.

“Officers attended and two dogs have been taken to a secure kennel whilst our enquiries are ongoing.”

The force urged anyone with information to contact British Transport Police.

The commuter’s coat appeared to have been torn in the tussle with the animal, with feathers strewn across the platform in the attack on Sunday afternoon.

From the beginning of February next year, it will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully in England and Wales unless an owner obtains a Certificate of Exemption.

The dog legislation was passed earlier this year after a series of attacks by XL Bullies, some of which have been fatal.

