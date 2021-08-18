Watch: A conversation on how and why companies go public

Today at 12:30pm ET, Axios markets reporter Courtenay Brown and business editor Dan Primack will host a virtual launch event for the new Get Smart series digging into the details of how and why companies go public, featuring Nasdaq Stock Exchange President Nelson Griggs and Benchmark general partner Bill Gurley. Register.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.