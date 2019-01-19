Watch a couple hilariously melt down trying to play a video game

This is One Good Thing, a weekly column where we tell you about one of the few nice things that happened this week.

Yelling at the video games has been a popular hobby coping mechanism since Pong debuted. Projecting a full range of emotions towards a game at a high volume is cathartic, fun, and instinctual. That being said, suffering with a significant other is twice as loud and twice as fun.

Chris Gera and his wife demonstrated this perfectly while playing Crash Bandicoot on the couch this week. The subtitled video is a hilarious example of how screaming, "you're a bitch!" at the TV can truly help a person cope when their character dies.

SEE ALSO: For under £20 you can relive the '80s and play classic games on this mini arcade machine

"This part is so fuckin' LAME!" Chris declares as his character falls through a crumbling wooden bridge for the seemingly 75th time. His wife is on the same page. "Fuck you!" she quips, tossing her controller.

One of the highlights is Chris' asks, "is that a dog?" when her avatar turns into a cloud of smoke at the behest of what appears to be, well, a dog.

Next time you're looking to beat a video game, trying hurling a big 'ol "fuck you" at the TV. Even if it doesn't stop you from losing, at least you got to express yourself. Score!