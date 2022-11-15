WATCH: Coyote culprit nabs lawn decorations from Orleans home

Authorities got quite the surprise after video surveillance showed the moments a coyote was caught red handed stealing from a local homeowner.

Orleans Police say they received a report on October 17th from a resident on Brick Hill Road who said that someone was stealing lawn decorations from her front lawn and leaving them scattered throughout neighboring yards. The thief had struck several times overnight during that weekend, according to officials.

Officers conducted stakeouts in front of the house for weeks trying to catch the culprit to no avail.

In an attempt to aid investigators, the homeowner decided to move a security camera to the area of the yard where the decorations were located. The video showed the suspect was not a person, but in fact, a coyote with a taste for lawn décor.

