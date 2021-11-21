WATCH: Creep swipes car with woman sleeping in passenger seat then gropes her before fleeing

A creep scoped out a parked car with a sleeping woman in the passenger seat before hopping in, driving the woman to a different spot and molesting her in Queens, officials said Saturday.

A 26-year-old man left his car parked and running while his girlfriend, 27, snoozed in the front seat on Wyckoff Ave. near Gates Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn at 4 a.m. Nov. 7, police said.

After the boyfriend left the car, the creep was caught on camera looking inside the vehicle. He checked his surroundings and jumped into the driver’s seat, video released by police shows.

The man drove the woman about a mile to the intersection of Suydam Street and Onderdonk Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens where he kissed the woman and put his hands down the front of her pants, officials said.

When the startled woman woke up, she screamed and the sicko took off on foot, cops said.

Police are still searching for the man, who they describe as Hispanic and between 35 and 40 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.