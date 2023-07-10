WATCH: Cruiser cam shows Dayton police end chase with NASCAR-like driving tactic

New video shows police using a NASCAR-like driving tactic to end a chase in Dayton.

The incident started when a driver rammed a police cruiser in the 1600 to 1700 block of West Stewart Street at 11:50 p.m. late Thursday night.

The chase ended here at Stewart and Albany streets when an officer used his cruiser to spin the runaway car to a stop.

Police are still working to gather more information on why the man ran in the first place, almost hitting some apartment residents while making his getaway.

The interaction took place at the DeSoto Bass apartment complex,

A driver backing away from two officers on foot backs into a cruiser that just pulled in and then takes off, bouncing over a curb and almost running down innocent people in the process.

Two officers on-foot appear to try to disable the tires and the man rolls away even as one officer pulls his service weapon.

Only a minute later another crew spotted the runaway driver.

The chase was very short, about three minutes, and then an officer used a PIT maneuver, a precision immobilization technique, to spin the vehicle.

A woman jumped out and ran with her hands up.

The driver finally did do what officers asked and stepped out with his hands up.

Police identified him as 45-year-old D’ali Brown.

he is now facing several charges including felonious assault on a police officer, failure to comply, and obstructing official business.

police also said they learned his license was under suspension.

Brown has already made his first court appearance on these charges for the chase.

police tell us the female passenger was not hurt and was not charged.