What to Watch When CSX Reports Earnings

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) reports fourth-quarter 2018 earnings on Jan. 16 after the markets close. As I've recently discussed, the rail behemoth is coming off a year of relative outperformance against both the overall market and the industrial sector of the S&P 500 index.

Let's review four themes in CSX's upcoming report that will indicate whether the company has maintained its momentum at the outset of the new year.

1. Moderate volume growth and a benign pricing environment

According to CSX's final weekly report of 2018, total carload traffic increased by 3% in the third quarter against the prior-year period, to 1.64 million carloads. Strength in petroleum, metal products, and motor vehicles and parts offset a flattish performance in coal volumes and a slight dip in chemical shipments.

The weekly carloads report gives us a sneak preview of earnings, at least from a volume perspective. We won't know how the company was able to price its shipments until earnings are released. However, if current trends hold, the fourth quarter's top line should be in decent shape. Through the first nine months of 2018, CSX managed a 1% year-over-year volume increase and a 6% pricing increase per shipment unit, for a total revenue increase of 7%. The company's pricing power has been supported in recent quarters by a moderately expanding U.S. economy, which has nudged rail freight demand higher.

Management doesn't provide formal quarterly earnings guidance. However, CEO James Foote did note last quarter that the company was raising its full-year revenue growth expectation from the "mid-single-digit range" to a new band of between 6% and 8%.

Thus, to preserve the 7% revenue expansion it's already reported, CSX will need to record a top line in the fourth quarter of $3.06 billion, which itself would represent a 7% increase over the $2.86 billion in revenue it achieved in the fourth quarter of 2017.

2. Progress in intermodal traffic

In October, CSX announced a series of growth initiatives to expand its Northwest Ohio intermodal terminal -- "intermodal" referring to transport between multiple modes, including rail, road freight, ocean, and air. These initiatives include a new haulage agreement with BNSF Railway as part of the railroads' partnership to launch a premium intermodal service between the Northwest Ohio terminal and Los Angeles. They also entail the construction of a logistics park beside the terminal, and new service routes to the Port of New York and New Jersey from the eastern side of the terminal complex.

Intermodal transport represents a long-term growth opportunity for CSX, with handsome margins. But it's also provided recent revenue and margin opportunity as the trucking industry continues to experience tight capacity, and shippers see rail intermodal traffic as a viable freight alternative. Last quarter, management pointed out that contract pricing in intermodal transport was particularly strong among its business units.

3. A relentless pursuit of productivity gains

The most salient aspect of CSX's performance in 2018, by far, was the organization's extreme improvement in its operating ratio, a measure of a railroad's efficiency -- a figure determined by dividing total expenses by total revenue; a lower number indicates higher efficiency. In the third quarter of 2018, CSX's operating ratio of 58.7% represented a 9.7-percentage-point improvement over the prior year's reading of 68.4%.