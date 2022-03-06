Watch a curious black bear check out a Down East birdhouse

Pete Warner, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Mar. 6—Jaime Harmon has been treated to a good number of interesting wildlife sightings on her property.

She shared a couple of them with Bangor Daily News readers last year including this video of a coyote and another that features two wary white-tailed deer.

Today's offering from Down East shows yet another regular in the Maine woods, although this one was a surprise for Harmon.

Back on Aug. 31, Harmon's trail camera captured a black bear that appears to be checking out a birdhouse on a tree.

"Oh my! Was getting ready to take this card out, opened the last photo and was shocked!" she said in posting the footage on Facebook.

Keep checking back for more videos from Jaime. We really appreciate her generosity in providing this one.

Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, "I consent to the BDN using my photo/video." If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com/outdoors.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 People Dead In Fire In North Central Illinois

    Five people were killed in a house fire early Monday in rural Garden Prairie, Illinois, near Rockford.

  • Answer Man: Duke Energy shipping old Lake Julian coal burners overseas?

    A reader asks if Duke Energy is shipping the old Lake Julian coal burners overseas for use in another country.

  • Maren Morris to play Bridgestone Arena on 'Humble Quest' tour

    Maren Morris is embarking on a "Humble Quest," and the journey will lead her back to Nashville for her biggest headlining concert in town to date.

  • A Crypto Market Crash Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare

    The cryptocurrency market is notoriously volatile. It isn't yet clear whether this is part of a bigger crypto market crash. As a crypto investor, there are several ways to prepare for a market crash.

  • 26 Mediterranean Diet Lunches That Are Diabetes-Friendly

    The Mediterranean diet is one of the best around, according to the U.S. News & World Report. With its focus on healthy ingredients, like fruits, veggies, whole grains, olive oil, legumes and eggs, this unrestrictive eating pattern makes it simple to eat a little healthier. These lunches highlight the foods prized in the Mediterranean diet and stick to complex carbs and heart-healthy levels of saturated fat and sodium, so you know you have a diabetes-friendly meal on your hands.

  • Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys

    A wooden boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants in a suspected human smuggling operation ran aground in shallow water in the Florida Keys, where 163 people swam ashore and many needed medical attention, federal authorities said. The boat teeming with people listed sharply to its side near Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, not far from where another boat carrying 176 Haitians was stopped in January. Many of the migrants were in need of medical attention, according to a tweet sent by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Agent Walter N. Slosar on Sunday night.

  • 356 Haitian migrants arrived in the Keys on Sunday — so what will happen to them now?

    The Coast Guard said the final tally of migrants from Haiti packed onto a rustic wooden ship that grounded off an ultra exclusive gated community in the Florida Keys Sunday afternoon is 356 people.

  • Animals In The Chinese Zodiac Fall Into Four Groups

    There are 12 signs in Chinese astrology—so, which ones are compatible with each other? Find out which signs go well together and why compatibility matters here:

  • Indian shares post fourth consecutive day of losses on surging oil prices

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares closed lower on Monday for a fourth consecutive session and the rupee settled at near record lows, with investors on edge over worries the spike in global oil prices would lead to higher domestic inflation. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 2.35% to 15,863.15 at close and the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 2.74% to 52,842.75. The Indian rupee fell to a record low at 76.97 against the dollar earlier in the day, settling 1.05% weaker at 76.96.

  • Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome first eaglet in two years: 'A star is hatched'

    The celebrity bald eagle couple had two years of misfortune with its eggs. A second egg is due to hatch soon.

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • Pediatric poisonings rising as cannabis sales grow

    Boston Children's Hospital raised concerns about an increase in calls to the poison control line.

  • Here’s One Thing You Should Do Before Renovating to Get the Highest ROI Possible

    When it comes to getting ready to put your house on the market, there are a few things we all know to be true: (1) There’s no harm in a fresh coat of paint, especially if it’s...

  • It’s Not Too Late for Keystone XL, Alberta’s Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL crude pipeline could be built by the first quarter of next year if the Biden administration were to reverse its decision to cancel the project.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukr

  • Why A Woman Says Growing Out Her Leg And Armpit Hair Was ‘Liberating’

    Nikki says she was shamed by others for her body hair from an early age – but after years of shaving, it was “liberating” to finally grow out her leg and armpit hair. “I know that sounds weird because that’s not what’s attractive to the majority of society for a woman,” she says, noting that she believes beauty is subjective. “My issue is when people shame people for it.” Watch the video above to hear more about Nikki’s decision to stop shaving her armpits and why she says it makes her feel more confident. This episode of Dr. Phil, “A Beautiful Rebellion,” airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: ‘Haters Are Going To Hate,’ Says Woman Who Modeled Her Look After A Fashion Doll TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?

  • Ethereum's ETH 2.0 shift to proof-of-stake is just months from launch, and analysts are bullish about the update. Here's why.

    Vitalik Buterin has confirmed the update is finally coming this summer, with its promise of lower transaction fees, more burn and less congestion.

  • The 20 Best Bras for Large Busts That Ensure You Feel Supported

    Feel supported in style with these highly-rated bras.

  • More than 150 Haitian migrants land in the Florida Keys, officials say

    Hundreds of migrants from Haiti arrived in a wooden boat off shore of an exclusive gated community in north Key Largo Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

  • Gas tops $6 a gallon at some California stations

    The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. for the first time since 2008, according to AAA. California had the highest average price per gallon among U.S. states at $5.29, with some stations charging more than $6. (March 7)

  • I'm a personal trainer with a family of 6. Here are 12 things I'm buying at Costco this month.

    I love to pick up ingredients from the chain for easy weeknight recipes. In March, I plan to buy foods like bison meat and protein-powder pancake mix.