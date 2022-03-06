Watch a curious black bear check out a Down East birdhouse

Mar. 6—Jaime Harmon has been treated to a good number of interesting wildlife sightings on her property.

She shared a couple of them with Bangor Daily News readers last year including this video of a coyote and another that features two wary white-tailed deer.

Today's offering from Down East shows yet another regular in the Maine woods, although this one was a surprise for Harmon.

Back on Aug. 31, Harmon's trail camera captured a black bear that appears to be checking out a birdhouse on a tree.

"Oh my! Was getting ready to take this card out, opened the last photo and was shocked!" she said in posting the footage on Facebook.

Keep checking back for more videos from Jaime. We really appreciate her generosity in providing this one.

Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, "I consent to the BDN using my photo/video." If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com/outdoors.