How to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams in week 8 of the NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys return from their bye week to play the Los Angeles Rams in week 8 of the NFL season. The Cowboys last game before the bye was a win on Monday Night Football against the Chargers.

The game begins at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Here’s how fans can watch the game.

HOW TO WATCH IN PERSON

The Cowboys will play at home for the first time in three weeks and fans can still buy tickets from the Cowboys box office beginning at $60 and on the secondary market at $24.

STREAMING/LIVE TV OPTIONS

The game will be broadcast on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX Sports app or website.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME BEING PLAYED

The Cowboys play the Rams at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.