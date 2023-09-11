How to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys play their first home game of the 2023 season when Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets travel to AT&T Stadium on Sept. 17 in Week 2 of the NFL season.

The game begins at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Here’s what fans need to know ahead of the week 2 clash.

HOW TO WATCH IN PERSON

Box tickets are already sold out for the game but fans can still purchase tickets through third-party vendors like StubHub or Ticketmaster. The ticket prices on third-party vendor websites ranged from $47 to over $1500.

STREAMING/LIVE TV OPTIONS

The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on the CBS SPORTS website. The game can also be watched with NFL+ or NFL Sunday Ticket though blackout restrictions apply.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME BEING PLAYED

