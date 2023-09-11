How to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys play their first home game of the 2023 season when Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets travel to AT&T Stadium on Sept. 17 in Week 2 of the NFL season.
The game begins at 3:25 p.m. CT.
Here’s what fans need to know ahead of the week 2 clash.
HOW TO WATCH IN PERSON
Box tickets are already sold out for the game but fans can still purchase tickets through third-party vendors like StubHub or Ticketmaster. The ticket prices on third-party vendor websites ranged from $47 to over $1500.
STREAMING/LIVE TV OPTIONS
The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on the CBS SPORTS website. The game can also be watched with NFL+ or NFL Sunday Ticket though blackout restrictions apply.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME BEING PLAYED
The Dallas Cowboys will play the New York Jets at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.