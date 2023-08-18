What to watch in the Dallas Cowboys preseason matchup against the Seahawks

After finishing training camp fighting each other, the Dallas Cowboys are eager for Saturday’s preseason game against the Seahawks.

It’s only Week 2 of the preseason and quarterback Dak Prescott and the most of the veterans will continue to sit until the season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 10.

But it’s another opportunity for the Cowboys to establish their style of play and to show the edge and feisty attitude they ended camp with. The game begins at 9 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

“To see the passion, that’s a testament to what we’ve put into this thing,” Prescott said. “It just shows you’re ready to play somebody else. You’re ready to really unleash your passion, you’re really ready to show who you are and what you can be.”

Prescott said he hadn’t seen that type of passion and intensity to end camp in his eight years with the Cowboys. The team has a chip on it’s shoulder as the continue to prepare for the regular season.

“That’s a credit to everything that we’ve really put into this team and to both units feeling like nobody’s little brother,” Prescott said. “And as I’ve told the offense the other day, I grew up being a little brother and that’s not happening anymore.”

5 things to watch against the Seahawks:

1. The Cowboys essentially know what they have at the top two positions on the depth chart at quarterback. Cooper Rush showed during a 4-1 start in 2022 that he is capable of winning games behind Prescott.

The team will give third quarterback Will Grier an extended look against the Seahawks to see if he warrants a roster spot.

Grier completed 22 of 31 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the 28-23 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday.

He needs to build on that performance and show why the Cowboys should keep a third quarterback on the roster. Under the new NFL rules, a third quarterback can be active on game day without counting against the 48.

2. The Cowboys will continue to give 5-foot-5 Deuce Vaughn plenty of opportunities at running back in a rotation with Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle.

But look for Vaughn to get an extended look on returns against the Seahawks. KaVontae Turpin remains the team’s primary returner but they need other options and Vaughn provides similar explosion in space.

“I see him as the guy who’s returning kickoffs and punts,” special teams coach John Fassel said of Turpin. “And as Deuce continues to get some work, he’ll be right there too to give us an extra guy. Going into the season, you always want at least two guys that can do it. I think we actually have more than two.”

3. Kicker Brandon Aubrey remains a focal point for the Cowboys. As the lone kicker on the roster, he will get opportunities in all the preseason games to prove that he can handle the job.

Aubrey is a 28-year-old rookie from the USFL and former pro soccer player who has never kicked in the NFL. He kicked a 29-yard field goal in his against the Jaguars last weekend before missing his first extra point. He made the second.

The Cowboys like the way Aubrey has worked in practice this week and blame his missed PAT on a rushed operation with the snapper and holder.

”I’ve seen growing confidence in the operation, and he’s really shown great professional attributes as far as preparation, his plan, his work ethic and then obviously his talent,” Fassel said. “I’m excited about these next couple of games and seeing what he’s got, because I think he’s got some game.”

4. The preseason games continue to be about the young players and the rookie draft picks. Sixth-round pick. Vaughn continues to steal all the headlines. But the top three picks in nose tackle Mazi Smith, tight end Luke Schoonmaker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown will play huge roles for the Cowboys in 2023.

Smith had a solid first game against the Jaguars but he most focus on getting off the ball faster. Schoonmaker is continuing to get acclimated after missing the first couple of weeks of camp with plantar fasciitis. He had one catch for eight yards against the Jaguars. The arrow continues to go up for Overshown, who was all over the field in the first half against the Jaguars with six tackles. According to Fassel, Overshown is going to be a beast on special teams.

5. Speaking of tight ends, continue to keep an eye on John Stephens, an undrafted free agent from Louisiana. He is making the change to tight end after playing receiver in college and he has been one of the bright spots in training camp.

Stephens had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars and now pushing for the fourth tight end spot behind Schoonmaker, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot.

Sean McKeon currently has that role but Stephens took a number of reps with first-team offense this week and has caught the eye of the coaching staff.

How did the Cowboys know he could make the move to tight end?

“You look at his play style. You look at his leverage points and has he been asked to use them,” McCarthy said. “What does he have coming in here? Everybody has a starting point. But the end of the day you break down every young guy. We talked about him in the spring. I know we’re only in helmets then. But he’s definitely brings a lot to the table. He’s just young and he needs the work.”