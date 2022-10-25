Watch closing arguments in the Darrell Brooks trial in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack

Closing arguments are underway in the Darrell Brooks trial connected to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

The state wrapped up, but then there was delay for Brooks, who is representing himself, as he argued with Judge Jennifer Dorow about procedural elements, including his desire to raise jury nullification to the jurors. The jury was then sent away as the two went back and forth for several minutes.

After the jury returned, Dorow read through all 76 criminal charges Brooks is accused of in the parade attack.

More:What's next in trial of Darrell Brooks, accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade rampage?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Darrell Brooks trial live stream closing arguments in Waukesha attack