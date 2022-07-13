WATCH: Dashcam video shows intense shootout between deputies, man who possibly killed father

Video of a shootout between Lake County deputies and a man believed to have killed his father before leading authorities on a chase that ended in Mount Dora has been released.

Channel 9 has been following the case since Sunday night. Now, we’re getting a look at what neighbors described as chaos.

Deputies said they took 18-year-old Jonny Santiago into custody on their third try in Mount Dora after a multi-county chase that began when he allegedly shot his father, Juan Santiago. Jonny Santiago remains in the hospital after being shot seven times.

“The entire family is completely destroyed,” attorney Brian Pakett said. “This is a loving family, and they are all very close-knit.”

Video shows Santiago tossing his gun out the window and gave up.

Family members said the 18-year-old was heading to college this fall on a football scholarship. Deputies said his dad had flown to Florida from New York to take his car keys away after a week of erratic behavior.

