How to watch Day 8 of the Jan. 6 hearings, back in prime time: TV schedule, livestream

WASHINGTON - The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will hold its eighth public hearing this Thursday in prime time.

Committee members said the hearing will highlight what former President Donald Trump was doing while the U.S. Capitol was under attack.

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a committee member, said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," that there will be new witnesses coming forward.

Former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews, and former Trump National Security Council member Matthew Pottinger are expected to testify during the hearing Thursday, according to reports.

The hearing will be led by Luria and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. Kinzinger said during an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation," that the next hearing will be eye-opening, and hinted that Trump did nothing while the attack was happening.

"I can't necessarily say that the motives behind every piece of information we know we'll be able to explain, but this is going to open your eyes in a big way," Kinzinger said. "The reality is, I'll give you this preview, the president didn't do very much but gleefully watch television during this time frame."

The hearing will also include more testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, whose testimony aired at the last hearing.

What time is Thursday's hearing?

The hearing will broadcast at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Jan. 6 hearing?

USA TODAY will livestream the hearing on its YouTube channel, CNN will also stream without a need for cable password. C-SPAN will broadcast, and other outlets such ABC, NBC, and CBS will also air the hearing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan 6 hearing schedule: How to watch Day 8 livestream, TV channel info