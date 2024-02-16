Watch: Deer crashes through glass door at Old Navy store in South Carolina

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Visitors to a South Carolina shopping center got a surprise when a deer crashed through the glass front door of an Old Navy store.

Witnesses said the deer bolted through the door of the Old Navy at Cherrydale Point Plaza in Greenville and became temporarily trapped between the doors in the entryway.

"I looked to my right and saw this deer was trapped," witness Eric Lasker told WYFF-TV. "Poor thing. It was all glass, with two sets of double glass doors leading into the store, so there's glass on all sides and he or she was doing everything to get out."

The deer eventually managed to find its way back out through the broken door.