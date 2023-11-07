Watch: Deer jumps over cars, smashes into truck for sale just as potential buyer arrives

Imagine this.

You put your car (a pickup truck) up for sale and have someone coming to buy it. The deal is pretty much sealed. But out of nowhere a deer pops out, jumps and dents the car just as the buyer arrives.

It's a strange scenario but that's what happened with Jay Vaughan, a resident of Mays Landing, New Jersey. As a buyer pulled up outside his house around 6 p.m. on Friday Nov. 3rd to purchase his 2007 Chevy Silverado, a buck leapt over two parked cars and crashed into the side of the truck before skipping out.

Vaughan's security cameras captured the incident. The buyer also witnessed the deer's antics as it happened just as he was stepping out of the car.

Watch: Deer crashes through Wisconsin restaurant window looking for a bowl of noodles

Rare sighting: Tennessee couple spots and encounters albino deer three times in one week

Deer's surprise visit costs seller money on car sale

In a post on Facebook, Vaughan joked that he had assured the buyer, who was driving down from North Jersey with cash, that the truck was in mint condition.

Vaughan ended up having to sell the truck for $1,000 less because the deer dented the side.

The deer was not hurt in the collision, said Vaughan in a comment on his post.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

What to do if you hit a deer: It maybe unavoidable this time of year. Here's what to know.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deer leaps, crashes into truck for sale just as buyer pulls up: Watch