WATCH: Defending champion Yuka Saso discusses 2022 US Women's Open

Good Morning America

Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who generated controversy by competing on the women's swim team at University of Pennsylvania, said she plans to keep swimming, with an eye on the Olympics. Thomas, of Austin, Texas, won gold in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in March, becoming the first female swimmer in Penn's history to win an individual national title, according to the university. After competing for three years on Penn's men's swimming team, Thomas also made history in that race as the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA division title in any sport.