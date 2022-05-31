WATCH: Defending champion Yuka Saso discusses 2022 US Women's Open
US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso discusses the challenge of defending the title, how the course at Pine Needles is playing, and working on her game.
US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso discusses the challenge of defending the title, how the course at Pine Needles is playing, and working on her game.
Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.
Rafael Nadal’s camp has expressed frustration that he has been forced to play his big French Open showdown with Novak Djokovic late on Tuesday night for what the Spaniard's coach Carlos Moya called “business” reasons.
The 2022 French Open will pit some of the biggest stars in tennis against each other for two weeks beginning Sunday, May 22.
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who will meet in the French Open quarterfinals, consistently deliver elite effort and iconic moments when they face off.
Simone Johnson -- daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson -- has just officially unveiled her...
Former UFC and current BKFC fighter Paige VanZant has had a few appearances for AEW in the pro wrestling arena in the past few months.
One hustled off to a wedding, the other swung by a convenience store to grab a few items.
Holger Rune, a 19-year-old from Denmark, became the second teen man to make the French Open quarterfinals, upsetting No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Sam Burns won for the third time this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge and jumped to third on the 2021-22 PGA Tour money list.
Dogs trained for snake avoidance can help them not get bitten.
Bears QB Justin Fields jumped 16 spots in Chris Simms' top 40 QB rankings.
Draymond Green seemed to enjoy Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem having a problem with his Eastern Conference finals prediction.
This French Open is the first Grand Slam tournament in a year with both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the field. “I’m ready for it,” Djokovic said. “I hope to be able to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible,” Nadal said, “and then let’s see.”
Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who generated controversy by competing on the women's swim team at University of Pennsylvania, said she plans to keep swimming, with an eye on the Olympics. Thomas, of Austin, Texas, won gold in the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in March, becoming the first female swimmer in Penn's history to win an individual national title, according to the university. After competing for three years on Penn's men's swimming team, Thomas also made history in that race as the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA division title in any sport.
The Santa Barbara life is working well for Prince Harry! Over the weekend, Prince Harry enjoyed a polo match with Nacho Figueras on his new team, The Los Padres Polo Team in Montecito, California. The close friends have been playing together on the team and Nacho shared fun photos of the relaxed royal kicking back under their tent, celebrating a win, and enjoying a celebratory beer.
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone unveiled her new WWE name ahead of her wrestling debut. She responded to backlash shortly after.
World No1 Iga Swiatek survived a big scare to advance to the French Open quarter-finals by beating Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng, who blamed her waning form in the latter stages on menstrual cramps.
American teenager Coco Gauff insists there will be no more Roland Garros "freak-outs" as she attempts to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.
Despite the success, the Warriors' three titles aren't enough. "Boston was very important and those guys were very helpful. They're friends to this day - not too close friends, though," Lacob said. "I want to kill them right now, I'm going to be ...
Denny Hamlin didn't hold back following Sunday's ... late ... caution that nearly cost Ryan Blaney a million dollars.