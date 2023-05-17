Watch Dem Lawmaker Heckle George Santos After Expulsion Vote

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) didn't have a great day on Wednesday.

Although he survived an effort to kick him out of Congress, with Republicans instead punting the motion to the Ethics Committee, Santos wasn't spared much dignity Wednesday night after the vote when fellow New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D) took to the Capitol steps to heckle the indicted the congressman.

Progressive Reps. Ocasio Cortez and Bowman calling Rep. Santos to resign as he talked to reporters pic.twitter.com/360hlzcwVT — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 17, 2023

Bowman was joined by his fellow New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), who mostly just laughed at the spectacle. But Santos himself didn't stick around long once Bowman's shouting began.

Santos was in a gaggle speaking to reporters on the Capitol steps about why he thinks he has “a constitutional right" to defend himself when Bowman and Ocasio-Cortez walked up behind him. Bowman began loudly shouting taunts like “resign” and “kick him out.”

Bowman went on to squabble with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) immediately thereafter, shouting back and forth over guns, immigration and Santos, before Ocasio-Cortez walked up and told Bowman, “She aint worth it bro.”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who heckled George Santos mid Santos-gaggle moments ago, in a tiff with MTG outside the Capitol steps.



AOC comes up at the end: “She ain’t worth it bro” pic.twitter.com/R5L20WvhFK — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 17, 2023

Bowman has been garnering some fame for his heckles and "principal voice." (Bowman is a former principal of a middle school in the Bronx.)

In late March, Bowman got in a shouting match with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) just outside the House chamber over inaction on guns.

WATCH @JamaalBowmanNY, a former school teacher, straight up call his GOP colleagues cowards TO THEIR FACES outside House votes over opposing gun safety legislation. pic.twitter.com/eND40Mnrmi — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) March 29, 2023

"They're cowards, they're all cowards," Bowman shouted. "They won't do anything to save the lives of our children at all."

