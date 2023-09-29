Watch: Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman reacts to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blaming Democrats for the government shutdown

Bowman stated a government shutdown will probably happen because of House Republicans’ “incompetence and dysfunction.”

A federal government shutdown is quickly approaching and could be catastrophic for Black and brown Americans if Congress fails to act soon.

TheGrio’s Capitol Hill Correspondent Ashlee Banks spoke with Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, D-Ga. about the shutdown on Thursday. Greene blamed the Democrats for the temporary shutdown that could come if Congress does not reach an agreement before Oct. 1.

(Left to right) U.S. Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Photo: Getty Images)

Banks then caught up with Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. who fired back and stated that a government shutdown “will probably happen” because of Republicans’ “incompetence and dysfunction.”

