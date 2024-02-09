Watch deployed dad shock cheerleading daughter during team photo after months apart

This overwhelmed cheerleader was completely caught off guard during this team picture.

First Lieutenant Kyle Albert hadn't seen his daughter, Karlie Albert, for almost a year while he was deployed to Iraq.

The distance apart wasn't easy, and he wanted to plan something special for his daughter when he returned home.

Unaware of any surprise on the horizon, Karlie got ready for cheer at a friend's house while her whole family and cheer coach perfected their plan.

Halftime came around, and the cheer team posed for a picture. First Lieutenant Albert snuck into the back of the photo just as the game announcer began telling Karlie to turn around.

Spotting him in the back, Karlie burst into tears seeing one of her favorite people home again.

Watch this deployed dad's photobomb end in tears of joy.

