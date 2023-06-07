WATCH: Deputies order road rage suspect out of car in Palm Coast

Deputies arrested a Palm Coast man after they said he pointed a gun at another driver in a case of road rage on Monday in Flagler County.

50-year-old Bryant Stanley is accused of nearly running another motorist off of State Road 100 and pointing a handgun at them through his passenger window.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies later located Stanley’s car along Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast and then conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

READ: ‘Not justifiable’: Deputies arrest woman accused of shooting neighbor through door in Marion County

Video shows deputies, with weapons drawn, ordering Stanley out of his car.

Watch video of the traffic stop below:

Deputies said they were able to safely take him into custody.

FCSO said the victim in the road rage incident, along with a witness, identified Bryant as the man who pointed the handgun.

READ: They’re back! Life-size dinosaurs are roaming around Leu Gardens in Orlando until late July

Bryant was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

He was booked into jail on a $50,000 bond.

Flagler County deputies arrested Stanley after they say he was involved in a road rage incident.

“Road rage will only lead you to jail, especially if there’s a gun involved,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

READ: Wildflower garden along Florida’s Turnpike has become a social media craze

“Irresponsible and angry drivers have no place in Flagler County. Hopefully, he will take our anger management course in the jail or be required to by the court,” Staly added.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.