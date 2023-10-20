WATCH: Deputies release video of wild pursuit that ended with driver crashing through fence

Deputies in Marion County said they arrested a man who ran multiple red lights and went triple the speed limit.

Officials released a video that they said shows Tyler Fay-Consolo fleeing from deputies during a pursuit on Sunday night.

Deputies said the video also shows Fay-Consolo crashing through a fence.

Investigators said he also smashed through the passenger side window and ran off before a K-9 tracked him down.

While on the way to the hospital, investigators said Fay-Consolo admitted to using marijuana and other drugs.

