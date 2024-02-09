WATCH: Deputies wrangle runaway kangaroo at Florida apartment complex

Florida deputies responded to an unusual 911 call on Thursday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called out after a kangaroo was found inside of a pool gate at an apartment complex.

Deputies were understandably surprised when they found the large marsupial in distress.

Kangaroos are indigenous to Australia and New Guinea.

Hillsborough County Animal Control was called in to help capture the kangaroo before it could hop away.

Deputies said the kangaroo was reunited with its owner.

Officials said people in Florida can keep a kangaroo as a pet, but they need a special license.

