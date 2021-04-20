Watch Derek Chauvin trial as verdict reached in George Floyd case

The jury has reached a veredict in the trial of Derek Chauvin (via REUTERS)

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

The prosecution and defence delivered their closing arguments on Monday before the 12-member jury was sequestered from the public to deliberate.

After just over 10 hours of deliberation, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon that the 12 jurors have reached a verdict on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter against the former police officer.

The charges carry potential maximum sentences of 40 years, 25 years, and 10 years or a $20,000 fine, respectively.

The jury will deliver their decision between 3.30pm and 4.30pm local time Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.