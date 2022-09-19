‘Senseless’: Woman, son killed in shooting over electricity costs, Volusia County deputies say

A woman and her son were shot and killed by the woman’s ex-husband on Sunday following an argument over electricity costs, Volusia County deputies said.

Deputies said Michael Williams, 47, shot and killed his ex-wife Marsha Williams, 48, and her son, Robert Adams, 28, on Sunday night around 8 p.m.

Deputies said Adams’ two children, ages 5 and 6, witnessed the shooting. They said Adams and the children were visiting from Tallahassee at the time of the shooting.

“This is senseless,” deputies said during a news conference on Monday morning.

Deputies said they’d been called five times this year to the home on East Parkway in DeLand where Michael and Marsha lived.

Investigators said the couple divorced in June after 10 years of marriage. They said Michael was allowed to stay in the house until Marsha was able to sell the house and could split the profits.

Deputies said Michael has a criminal history that includes charges of domestic violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, and child abuse.

