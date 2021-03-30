Watch this determined beaver carry a ‘comically large’ branch through Oregon zoo

Maddie Capron
·1 min read

Maple the beaver went into a pond at the Oregon Zoo and came out with a branch that looks to be nearly four times her size, video shows.

The zoo posted the video to Twitter on Tuesday showing Maple on her “aquatic woodventure.”

Beavers collect branches and logs to make dams, and Maple was collecting one for herself. It seems like business as usual until the video shows just how large the branch was.

The beaver dragged the massive branch through the zoo, but it was so large that it could barely make it through doorways. Going back into her habitat, Maple couldn’t get the branch to fit.

“It’s funny because that’s what they do,” one person on Twitter said about the video. “There’s no such thing as a branch too big.”

Maple was 3 years old when she joined the zoo’s stream and pond habitat last year. She joined Filbert, who was born at the zoo in 2011.

“Beavers are very social animals, so it’s wonderful to welcome a new member to the family,” Julie Christie, senior keeper for the zoo’s North American animals, said in a March 2020 news release. “Filbert and Maple are getting along really well, and it’s great for both of them to have a friend to play with.”

Beavers often use their teeth to cut down trees and through branches, according to Wilderness Classroom.

The animals use mud, grass and branches to build shelters called lodges in the winter, Wilderness Classroom reported. They also build dams to stop the flow of water in ponds and lakes.

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon Zoo Beaver Tries to Drag Enormous Tree Limb Into Lodge

    Maple the beaver, one of the Oregon Zoo’s “branch managers,” was filmed on an “aquatic woodventure” recently. The zoo released the footage on March 30.Maple ventured through the Portland facility’s office and into a pond to collect branches, deciding to bring back a comically large oneThe three-year-old North American beaver arrived at the zoo a year ago and became close friends with her fellow branch manager, Filbert, Oregon Zoo said.“Beavers are very social animals, so it’s wonderful to welcome a new member to the family,” senior North American animal keeper Julie Christie said in the statement. “Filbert and Maple are getting along really well, and it’s great for both of them to have a friend to play with.” Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful

  • Wisdom the Albatross, 70, the World's Oldest Known Wild Bird, Is Still Hatching New Chicks

    Wisdom, the Laysan albatross, has outlived several mating partners and even the biologist who first tagged her in 1956

  • California relocates mountain lions making a meal of endangered sheep

    Drastic steps taken to protect the Sierra Nevada’s 600 bighorn sheep after another charismatic species developed a taste for them Bighorn sheep are seen on their winter range on Mount Langley near Lone Pine in the Sierra Nevada. Photograph: AP In order to save one endangered species, California scientists are having to relocate another iconic creature that is, regrettably, eating it. The California department of fish and wildlife is in the process of moving mountain lions over 100 miles away from struggling populations of bighorn sheep, which are unique to the Sierra Nevada mountains. The herbivores were first listed as endangered in 1999, when their population was estimated at only 125 individuals, according to researchers. “There’s no expectation that any of the lions we move are going to stay where we put it, regardless of age or sex,” acknowledged Danny Gammons, an environmental scientist for the sheep recovery program. “The goal is to get it away from bighorn sheep.” While sheep numbers have risen to almost 600 animals, recovery has been slow and stymied by mountain lions, which eat the sheep primarily in the winter months when the bighorn migrate down from the high country. The sheep are dispersed between 14 small herds, and just a single mountain lion can stop a herd from growing or even wipe it out completely. The agency’s initial response to the sheep-eating lions was lethal removal. But the state’s fish and game code has been revised to require that non-lethal methods be attempted first. In spring 2020, a young female mountain lion who had been feeding on sheep and was living close to a small, sensitive herd became the first to be relocated as part of the sheep recovery program. After relocation over 100 miles away, her movements were erratic, Gammons said. But today, the lion is still alive and appears to have settled down in a new territory far from the sheep. A mountain lion keeps watch while her juvenile cubs feed in California. Photograph: Reuters This year a five-year-old male mountain lion was also moved over 100 miles. According to Gammons, he had been eating sheep since they first collared him in 2018, and has killed at least nine individual sheep. Following his relocation, however, the lion turned around and walked the entire distance back to where he was moved from, Gammons said. A month later, he was moved again, this time over 200 miles in the opposite direction. “Within the first 24 hours, he had 360 degrees to choose from in which to travel and he started making a beeline right back to where he came from,” Gammons said. The lion has since veered off course, but it’s too early to tell what he will do. Mountain lion biologists say the animals’ keen sense of direction and ability to travel hundreds of miles in search of a territory or mates can complicate relocation efforts. John Wehausen, a retired research scientist with the University of California, said the root of the problem might be the disappearance of other big predators from the landscape. It is theorized that wolves and grizzly bears, which were exterminated in the state, may have regulated lion populations. “This is a fundamental conundrum that has haunted many of us,” Wehausen said. “If we are interested in keeping the Sierra bighorn around, and they’ve been here for a very long time … we are probably going to have to manage lions.”

  • GOP leaders pressure Democrats over Iowa House race

    In a new letter, Kevin McCarthy called on Nancy Pelosi to “put your faith in our democracy and dismiss this partisan contest."

  • Houston fends off furious Oregon State rally to punch Final Four ticket

    Oregon State's Cinderella run met its end on Monday.

  • No Dogs Left Behind Opens its Adoptions to Hong Kong Residents

    Nonprofit group expands its animal welfare initiatives in Asia

  • Jazz Jennings recalls being 'devastated' by transgender soccer ban at age 8

    The transgender activist and children's book author recalled a dark moment in her life that prevented her from competing in soccer.

  • Oklahoma pastor’s wife and her lover arrested in shooting death of husband

    An Oklahoma woman and her lover have been charged with the death of her husband, Pastor David Evans. Kristie Dawnell Evans of Ada, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Thursday after confessing to her husband’s death. “This investigation was truly a team effort,” said Director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Ricky Adams.

  • TikTok users are freaking out over this home’s ‘concerning’ secret feature: ‘I don’t like any of it’

    The home, listed at 241 Apache St. in Westerville, Ohio, features two notably strange features.

  • Dogs reunited with owners

    A deaf and blind dog instantly recognized his owner when he was returned to him. Also, 10-year-old Tyler reunited with his dog, Bruiser, who went missing for two months in Sebring, Florida.

  • Arrest made in shooting death of beloved Rocky at country store in the NC mountains

    ‘Why would somebody hurt that gentle giant?’ grieving owner asks

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • Bentley Flying Spur Thief Arrested

    Good news for once…

  • This Extremely Revealing Queen Elizabeth Doc Just Landed on Netflix's Top 10 Movies List

    Calling all royal fans: Netflix now features a documentary centered around Queen...

  • Firefighters come together to rescue dolphin from muddy water

    There was an unusual water rescue off the coast of Long Island when first responders came together to help save a dolphin.

  • The day that Niagara Falls completely stopped

    On this day in weather history, Niagara Falls dried up.

  • Galapagos Islands airport staff discover 185 baby tortoises wrapped in plastic inside suitcase

    Suspicion of the suitcase grew after an X-ray scan. All the tortoises were wrapped in plastic, including 10 which did not survive.

  • This Simple Hack Makes Cut-Out Cookies So Much Easier

    Help your cookies hold their shape with this go-to trick.

  • Beautiful White Corvette Goes Up In Flames

    There goes $20K worth of modifications and hours he'll never get back!As car enthusiasts we have a special emotional connection to our beloved vehicles, we build these cars ourselves. Our materials usually include sleepless nights, thousands of tears, and far too much blood. Of course, it's also important not

  • Former Trump White House Aide Steve Bannon Still Airs MyPillow Guy’s Election Lies

    Bannon went from riding on Air Force 1 and attending National Security Council meetings to hawking pillows, vitamin supplements and Trump's big lie.