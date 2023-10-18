How to watch The Dispatch's Oct. 18 community conversation on teens and gun violence

The Dispatch, along with Columbus City Council, Columbus Metropolitan Library and Columbus City Schools, will host a community conversation about teens and gun violence from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, 96 S. Grant Ave., in downtown Columbus.

The event’s focus will be on hearing from teens and discussing the impact of gun violence. Community members will have an opportunity to engage in efforts to help.

According to Franklin County Juvenile Court, through Sept. 15, juveniles have been charged with carrying a concealed weapon in 81 cases. In addition, the Franklin County Coroner’s office reports that, as of Oct. 2, 14 teens, ages 18 and younger, have died as a result of gun violence, 10 by homicide and four by suicide.

