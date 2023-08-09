Watch: Dog chases bear away from where Connecticut toddler was playing

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Connecticut family's home security camera captured the moment a black bear approaching the area where a 4-year-old boy was playing ended up chased off by the family's dog.

Gregory Grant of Sherman shared video showing his young son, Gavin, spotting a black bear in the yard and fleeing.

The footage shows the family's 8-year-old golden retriever, Jake, run into action and chase the bear away from the property.

Grant said Jake was rewarded that evening with a bath and multiple treats, including ice cream.

Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it is investigating the bear encounter.

Jake is not the first family pet to defend his owner's property from a bear this week. Mark Lacroix of Thornton, N.H., shared security camera footage of his 18-pound Maine coon cat, named Bruno, chasing a bear that wandered into his driveway.