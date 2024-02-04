Watch: Dog escapes coyotes chasing her in Chesterland

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Coyotes are not uncommon in Geauga County, but two coyotes trying to chase down a dog through a backyard is uncommon, especially when the chase is caught on tape.

Valentines for 75 years, local couples’ tips go global

Video shows Bella, a Cavapoo, casually strolling in her backyard, sniffing around as dogs do, when suddenly two coyotes come charging from what seems like out of nowhere.

Bella, spins on a dime and sprints away, with the coyotes closing in but then the lead coyote stops in it tracks…Bella was home safe.

Courtesy: Gretchen Desatnik: Photo of her dog Bella

Courtesy: Gretchen Desatnik: Photo of her dog Tuna

The close call happened around 8:30 Saturday morning, Bella’s owner Gretchen Desatnik told Fox 8 News.

A home security camera recorded the incident in Desatnik’s backyard.

“We have another larger dog, a Great Pyrenees named Tuna, that was in the yard and I think he is why they stopped chasing Bella,” Desatnik said. “We are very grateful Bella was able to get away.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.