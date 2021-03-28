8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton found safe following Amber Alert

The Dolton Police Department said the baby was in a car seat in the back of a car on Sibley Blvd., when an unidentified man was seen driving off in the vehicle.

ERNEST MOBLEY: Ernest Mobley. E- R- N- E-S-T M- O- B- L- E-Y, Chief of Police, Dolton, Illinois.

- Can you just give us a breakdown of what happened here today and how you became first alerted?

ERNEST MOBLEY: OK. At about 7:35 AM this morning we received the call of a vehicle being taken. A patron came to buy some food this morning and left his car running and unlocked with his eight-month, year-old child in it. At that time an unknown subject entered the vehicle and took off with it.

We put out the message to the [INAUDIBLE], which is a statewide alert system for all law enforcement. After that we put out an AMBER Alert. We're happy to say that after a short while the child and the vehicle was located in Calumet City.

The child has been checked out, seems to be unharmed, has taken to-- in a local area hospital for further checkup, and the family is there with the child. We'd just like to say that we're happy that this turned out to be good and that the child was not hurt, harmed, or any danger.

- Chief, if you could just talk about how many agencies were potentially involved in this [INAUDIBLE]? And secondly, if there's any at all you could talk about how this occurred in Calumet City to the best of your knowledge? How it was discovered.

ERNEST MOBLEY: Yes, of course. Dolton Police was involved, Illinois State Police, and Calumet City. The vehicle was-- we pinged the vehicle about three separate times over in Calumet City, but as you know, pinging is on a delayed timing.

Once we got to the different locations, the vehicle was not in the area. A short time after the AMBER Alert went out, I want to say about 15 minutes later, we found the vehicle on a residential block in Calumet City.

- Very good. Trustee Henyard, if you can come forward, give us the spelling of your first and last name.

TIFFANY HENYARD: Sure.

- I have a few questions for you.

TIFFANY HENYARD: Sure. Tiffany Henyard. T- I- F- F- A- N- Y, last name H- E- N- Y- A- R-D.

- For all intents, practical purposes, you've just run a successful campaign, but yet as a trustee you still have a job to do. Can you talk about the coordinated efforts between you and your fellow elected officials and the importance of the AMBER Alert system?

TIFFANY HENYARD: Well, first I want to say thank you to all the residents and everyone that got the AMBER Alert and actually did something about it by calling and telling us information that led up to the information that Chief Mobley just stated. I want to thank all the trustees that's behind me, that supported me, and that also banded together.

Because right now community needs support. Community needs unity. And right now as you see before me, you see unity standing before you.

- Will you-- you're a mother. Will you speak of the AMBER alert system? You have a now two-year-old at home.

TIFFANY HENYARD: Yes. Yes.

- Can you speak to the importance of that AMBER Alert? Because this could have been anybody's child.

TIFFANY HENYARD: Yes. So as a parent, I urge everybody to please, whatever you do, take your kid with you. It's a matter of seconds that this could happen to anybody. Do not leave your kid in the car. Do not run into the store with your car running.

Because in a minute it can happen, and someone could just jump in your car and run off with your child as well. I am so thankful that the child has been found and that the baby is safe. So I want people to take heed to this and take this as a warning. And don't let this be your lesson. So please pay attention.

- Very good. Let's go to Trustee Andrew Holtz. You're no stranger to these types of things happening. When you first heard the [INAUDIBLE] called out across the band, what was your first response and reaction?

ANDREW HOLTZ: First response was to call the other trustees. Let's band together and let's get on board and let's find this baby. But this is not-- far from over with.

I did talk to the Chief. It's not far from over with. Even though the child is safe, it's not far. We still got work to do. These individuals are still out here.

Who's next? And I'll say it again. Who's next? It was too comfortable, so they done done this before. They still out here.

And I'm advising not only the residents of Dolton, but the residents of the City of Chicago and the United States. Keep your eyes on your prize, and that's your child. Take your child with you. Cut the call.

But wherever this vehicle was found at, and you have the address, look at your surveillance footage-- your doorbell footage. See if you see these individuals running out of this car. Give that footage over to the Dolton Police Department, the State Police. Most of all, watch your surroundings.

- Trustee Edward Steave, can you give us your first and last name? And I'll have a few questions for you as well.

EDWARD STEAVE: Edward Steave. E- D- W-A- R-D. My last name is Steave, S- T- E- A- V as in Victor E.

- You've spoken recently about the collaborative effort that has to be made here in Dolton.

EDWARD STEAVE: Yes.

- Obviously it came through and it was well done today. Can you just focus in on that, the importance of collaborating with fellow trustees, community, police? Can you speak on that?

EDWARD STEAVE: I think is important for the people to see that the-- the elected officials working together. That breeds or inspires unity amongst the people. So if they see us working together, then they'll be inspired to work together. If they see us fighting, then they'll be fighting each other and they'll be fighting us.

So it's important for them to see us working together. And that's-- that's a big thing. Unity can solve a lot of our problems.

