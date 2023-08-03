Watch as Donald Trump arrives in Washington DC ahead of arraignment– live

Watch live as Donald Trump arrives in Washington DC, where he will appear in court to be formally arrested and arraigned on Thursday 3 August, on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former president has been indicted on four charges by a grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the alleged conspiracy to overturn the election and the resulting January 6 Capitol riot.

Six unnamed co-conspirators, now believed to be identified, were also described in the indictment.

Mr Trump will make an initial appearance at the E Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse at 4pm local time.

The case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama-appointee.

It is the former president’s third criminal indictment, his second federal indictment, and his first for his alleged conduct while in office as president.

The indictment charges Mr Trump with four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.