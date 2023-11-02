Watch this double grandma surprise when two women find out these newborn twins' names

A pair of grandmothers got a wonderful surprise when they learned the middle names of their new twin granddaughters in Texas.

Mari Kidd's mother, Mona, came from Norway, while her mother-in-law, Bonnie, traveled from Tennessee to see the newborns for the first time.

Watch the video to see these grandparents' tearful reactions to the names of their grandkids

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grandmas discover newborn twin grandchildren are named after them